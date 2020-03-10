MECHANICVILLE - William H. Lindemann, 91, of No. Main St, died Monday, Feb 17th at Samaritan Hospital, Troy, after an extended illness.

An entombment service with military honors will be held on Thursday, March 12th at 11 AM at Saratoga National Cemetery. Those who wish to attend are asked to meet family at the Cemetery entrance at 10:45 AM.

Remembrances may be made to Patient Care, VA Medical Ctr., New Holland Ave, Albany in memory of William H. Lindemann.

To leave a condolence or for directions visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com

