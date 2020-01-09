MECHANICVILLE – Todd J. Masterson Sr, 69, of Hemstreet Park, died Tuesday January 7th at Tufts Medical Center, Boston, following complications of a heart transplant this past summer.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 2-5PM at the DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 S Main St, Mechanicville, NY 12118. A funeral home service will be held on Monday at 11AM at with burial to follow in Saratoga National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association, 4 Atrium Dr #100, Albany, NY 12205 in memory of Todd J. Masterson, Sr.

To leave condolences and for directions visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com

