MECHANICVILLE – Thomas Halusic, 79, of Grove St, died peacefully on March 6th at Mary's Haven, Saratoga Springs, after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 11 AM at All Saints on the Hudson Church, 121 North Main Street, Mechanicville, NY 12118 with burial to follow in St. Paul’s Cemetery.

Calling hours at the DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 So. Main St., Mechanicville on Wednesday from 4-7 PM.

Contributions may be made to Mary's Haven, 35 New Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 in memory of Thomas Halusic.

