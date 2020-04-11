STILLWATER - Theresa M. (Oeffler) Rychcik, 74, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Saratoga Hospital after being stricken at her home the previous day.

Currently services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be held at the Saratoga National Cemetery. A Celebration of Life Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association in loving memory of Theresa M. Rychcik.

During this extremely difficult time, we encourage friends, family to visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com to share condolences, photos you may have and memories of Theresa you have with her family.

