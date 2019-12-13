Sylvester A. Frydell III – 63

MECHANICVILLE – Sylvester A. Frydel III, 63, of George Thompson Rd, died peacefully at home Wednesday evening, December 11, 2019 surrounded by his loving family and friends.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, Dec 15th from 2-5PM at the DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 S Main St, Mechanicville, NY 12118. A Funeral Home Service will be held following the calling hours starting at 5PM.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to NYOH Community Cancer Foundation, 449 Route 146, Suite 101, Clifton Park, NY 12065 in memory of Sylvester Frydel III.

Please visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com for directions and to express condolences.

