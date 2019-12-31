STILLWATER - Sydney W. Thomas, 92, of Kellogg Rd, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of December 30th surrounded by his loving family.

Calling hours at the DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 So. Main St., Mechanicville on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 4-7 PM. A Funeral Service will follow at 7 PM.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Wesley Foundation, 131 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, 12866 or The Community Hospice 445 New Karner Rd. Albany, 12205 in memory of Sydney Thomas.

