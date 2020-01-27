SCOTIA - SSgt George Anthony Girtler IV, 37, passed away from a pulmonary embolism on January 11, 2020 while serving in Antarctica with the 109th Airlift Wing, Stratton Air National Guard Base in support of Operation Deep Freeze.

Calling hours at All Saints on the Hudson Church, 121 N Main St, Mechanicville, NY 12118 on Thursday, January 30th from 5 - 7:30PM. A Funeral Service will begin immediately following the calling hours on Thursday at 7:30PM. Military Honors and burial at St. Anthony's Cemetery, Glenville will be held on Friday at 11AM.

In lieu of flowers, George's family has asked that memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Saratoga County Animal Shelter, 6010 County Farm Rd, Ballston Spa, NY 12020.

Visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com to leave condolences and for directions.

