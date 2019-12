STILLWATER - Sharon Kiley, 65, former resident of Stillwater, died Friday, Dec 20th at the Grand at Guilderland.

Private Services are being held at the convenience of her family.

Rememberances's may be made to a charity of one's choice in fond memory of Sharon Kiley.

To leave condolences, visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com

