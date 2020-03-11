USHERS- Rosemary "Roe" Santagato, 73, died Monday, March 9th, at Samaritan Hospital, Troy, after an extended illness. Born in Troy, June 22, 1946, daughter of the late John and Mary Gniewek Russell, she was a 1964 graduate of Mechanicville High School.

Calling hours will be held on Friday from 10AM till 12:15 PM at Corpus Christi Church, 2001 Route 9, Ushers. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12:30 PM, with burial in Saratoga National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances nay be made to a charity of one's choice in loving memory of Rosemary Santagato.

To leave condolences and for directions visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com.

