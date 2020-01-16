Ronald “Ron” Czajkowski, 74, passed away peacefully at home on January 13, 2020 after a short illness.

A funeral mass will be held on Saturday (January 18th) at 12 PM at All Saints on the Hudson South Church, (St. Paul’s) 121 No. Main St., Mechanicville. Burial in St. Paul’s Cemetery. Calling hours at the church 9-12. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Ron’s name to the Mechanicville Community Center or the Hillcrest Fire Department, in loving memory of Ronald Czajkowski.

Online remembrances may be made at www.chasesmithfamily.com

