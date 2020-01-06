Richard H. Hathorne, 93, of Myrtle Beach, SC, formerly of the Mechanicville, NY area, passed away peacefully while residing at the Myrtle Beach Estates, Myrtle Beach, SC, after a brief illness.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday at 11 AM at All Saints on the Hudson Church, 121 North Main St., Mechanicville, with military honors burial to follow in St. Paul’s Cemetery in Mechanicville.

There are no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project in Dick's memory. https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org

Arrangements by DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Mechanicville.

