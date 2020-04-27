SOUTH GLENS FALLS - Phyllis M. Kearney, 90, passed away peacefully at Glens Falls Center on April 20, 2020. Born in Glens Falls on July 31, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Freeman Lighthall and Ida Mae Sylvester and wife of the late William Kearney, who died in 1984.

Current service will be private and held at the convenience of the family. During this extremely difficult time, we encourage friends and family to visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com to share condolences, photos you may have and memories of Phyllis.

Those wishing to make a contribution in Phyllis’ name are asked to donate to a local animal shelter, American Diabetes Assoc, or a charity of ones choice, in her memory.

