TROY - Peter Anthony Marks, 79, of Troy, NY passed away on January 11, 2020 in Ballston Spa, NY after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.

The family will greet friends from 4:00-7:00 pm on January 21, 2020 at DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 S Main St, Mechanicville 12118. Military honors and inurnment at the Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd, Schuylerville, NY will be held on Wednesday, January 22 at 2:00PM. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery's visitor center at 1:45PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Peter’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 4 Pine West Plaza #405, Albany, NY 12205.

To leave condolences for Peter's family and for directions, please visitwww.devito-salvadorefh.com

