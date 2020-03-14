MECHANICVILLE – Paul J. Corson, 84, of S Main St, died peacefully on Monday, March 9th at Van Rensselaer Manor, Troy, after a brief illness.

Military Honors and entombment will be held on Tuesday, March 17th at 12 PM at the Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd, Schuylerville, NY 12871. Those wishing to attend are asked to arrive at the cemetery visitor center at 11:45AM. There will be no calling hours. Remembrances may be made in Paul's memory to VA Stratton Medical Center, 113 Holland Ave, Albany, NY 1228.

Visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com for directions or to leave condolences for Paul's family.

