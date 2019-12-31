Nicolo “Nick” Perrotta - 93
MECHANICVILLE - Nicolo "Nick" Perrotta, 93 of Chestnut St., died Monday, Dec. 30th, in the safety of his home, after an extended illness.
A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, Jan 2nd at 7 PM a DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 So. Main St., Mechanicville. Calling hours at Funeral Home on Thursday from 4-7 PM.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Mechanicville HS Athletic Hall of Fame, in memory of Nick Perrotta.
To leave condolences and for directions visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com
Recent Comments