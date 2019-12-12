Nickolas A. Izzo – 81

MECHANICVILLE - On Tuesday, December 10, 2019, our dear husband and father, Nickolas A. Izzo, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and love at his home in Mechanicville, NY.

Calling Hours at All Saints on the Hudson Church, 121 No. Main St., Mechanicville, from 3-6 pm on Sunday, December 15th. Mass of Christian burial on Monday, December 16, at 9:30AM at the church with burial to follow at the Saratoga National Cemetery. Those wishing to remember Nick in a special way are asked that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Stratton VA Medical Center, 113 Holland Avenue Albany, NY 12208 in his memory.

Visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com to leave condolences and for directions to the church.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

More

Tumblr

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...