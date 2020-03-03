MECHANICVILLE – Nicholas J. Giulianelli, 71, of Pawling Ave., died Friday, February 28th at Albany Medical Center, following a yearlong battle with lung cancer, with his loving and faithful family at his side.

Calling hours at the DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 S Main St, Mechanicville, NY 12118 on Saturday from 11AM - 2PM.

A reception for family and friends will continue at Hillcrest Fire Department beginning at 2:30PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110 in memory of Nicholas J. Giulianelli, Sr.

