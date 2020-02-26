MECHANICVILLE - Nancy M. Falco Waldron, 88, of Harris Ave, died Monday, Feb 24th at Eddy Village Green, Cohoes, after an extended illness, in the loving company of her family.

Calling Hours at All Saints on the Hudson Church, 121 North Main St, Mechanicville on Friday from 4 - 7 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Church on Saturday at 10 AM, with burial at St. Paul's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to either All Saint on the Hudson Church or St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, in fond memory of Nancy Waldron.

To leave condolences and for directions visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com

