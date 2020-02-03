STILLWATER - Mrs. Dorothy McClements, 110 years old, and lifelong resident, died peacefully Saturday afternoon, Feb 1st, at the only home she lived in all these years, in the loving company of all her children.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 11 AM at All Saints on the Hudson Church (St. Peter's), 895 Hudson Ave, Stillwater, with burial to follow in St. Peter's Cemetery.

Calling Hours All Saints Church, Hudson Ave, Stillwater on Wednesday from 4-7 PM.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Rob McClements Mem. Foundation for Youth Ministry, c/o Jesus is Lord Fellowship, 2236 Mass Ave, Toms River, NJ 08755.

To leave condolences and for directions visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

More

Tumblr

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...