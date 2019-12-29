Mrs. Dolores M. Fletcher - 84

SPEIGLETOWN - Mrs. Dolores M. Fletcher, 84, of Malrick Rd, died Friday, Dec 27th at Van Rensselaer Manor, after an extended illness.

A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, Jan 2nd at 12:30 PM at DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 So. Main St., Mechanicville, with burial to follow at Saratoga National Cemetery.

Calling hours at Funeral Home on Thursday from 11:00 AM till 12:30 PM service.

Remembrances may be made to Alzheimer's Assoc. of NY State Coalition, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany 12205, in memory of Dolores M. Fletcher.

