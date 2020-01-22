Miss Ruth V. Shiebler - 92

MALTA - Miss Ruth V. Shiebler, 92, former Mechanicville High School (MHS) acclaimed music director, died Sunday, Jan 19th, at Gateway House of Peace in the loving company of family from effects of years' struggle with Parkinson's Disease.

A gathering of friends will be held on Saturday, Jan 25th from noon – 1 P.M. at Christ Episcopal Church's Welcome Center, 15 W. High Street, Ballston Spa, with a memorial service at 1 P.M.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to either Ruth Shiebler Music Scholarship Fund of Mechanicville High School, attn: Jim DeVito treasurer, 25 Kniskern Ave, Mechanicville, 12118, Community Hospice or Gateway House of Peace, in loving and fond memory of Ruth V. Shiebler.

To leave condolences and for directions visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com

