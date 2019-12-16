CLIFTON PARK ? Michael "Mickey" Albright, 74, took the red-eye home Saturday afternoon, Dec 14th at Albany Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family, after an extended illness.

A gathering of friends will be held on Wednesday evening from 5?7 PM at the DeVito?Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 So. Main St., Mechanicville. A Funeral Service will follow at 7 PM.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, in memory of Michael "Mickey" Albright.

To leave condolences and directions visit www.devito?salvadorefh.com

