MECHANICVILLE – Michael F. Snyder, Sr, 58, of Cary Rd, passed away suddenly on March 23, of natural causes. Born in Troy on February 21, 1962, he was the son of the late Walter and Gloria Foster Snyder.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation, Help Fight RA, 8815 Conroy Windermere Rd. Suite 309, Orlando, FL 32835 in memory of Michael F. Snyder, Sr..

Visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com to leave condolences for Michael's family.

