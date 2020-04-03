Michael David DiFucci, of Lake in the Hills, IL passed away on March 31, 2020. He departed this life at home surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with cancer.

A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made in Michael’s name to The Autism Community in Action (TACA) at https://tacanow.salsalabs.org/inhonorofmichaeldifucci

For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or online condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

More

Tumblr

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...