MECHANICVILLE – Michael “Cruiser” D’Aloia, 72, lifelong resident of Mechanicville, passed away on his birthday, April 23, 2020, at Albany Medical Center with his loving family at his side. Sadly, Mike died as a result of a nearly month long battle with COVID-19, after overcoming several other medical obstacles in his life.

Current services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. During this extremely difficult time, we strongly encourage friends and family to visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com to share condolences, photos you may have and memories of Mike you have, with his family.

Those wishing to make a contribution in his name are asked to donate to the American Heart Association, 4 Atrium Dr., Suite 100, Albany, NY 12205 or American Diabetes Assoc, 5 Pine West Plz Ste 505, Albany, NY 12205 in memory of Michael A. D’Aloia.

