MECHANICVILLE - With her work on earth completed, Mary Lombardo Russo was called to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 18, 2020.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home. Due to recent circumstances, there will be no calling hours or services at this time. A memorial service at the Highway Tabernacle Church will be held at a later date to commemorate Mary's life and love of her church. Burial with her husband Joe will be at the Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Mary's memory to Highway Tabernacle, 235 Hudson Ave., Mechanicville, NY 12118.

