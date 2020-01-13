Mary Linda Haney – 80 

MECHANICVILLE. Mary Linda Haney (Linda), 80, residing at the Home of the Good Shepherd Assisted Living Facility in Malta, NY, and formally of Park Avenue, Mechanicville, died January 11, 2020.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours. Linda will be buried with her husband Jack at the Gerald B. H. Solomon National Cemetery, Schuylerville, NY.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the Alzheimer Association at https://act.alz.org or send a donation to 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or a charity of your choice. To leave condolences for Linda's family, please visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com

