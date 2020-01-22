MECHANICVILLE – Mary Jane Mignacci, 96, of Saratoga Ave, joined her family in heaven on January 19th 2020. Born in Mechanicville, she was the daughter of Anthony and Elena Lupo.

Calling Hours will be held on Friday from 12 - 2PM at the DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 S Main St, Mechanicville, NY 12118. Burial will follow in St. Paul's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in loving memory of Mary Jane Mignacci.

To leave condolences and for directions visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

More

Tumblr

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...