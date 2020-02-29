Marth E. (Rose) Marinello - 87

MECHANICVILLE - Martha E. (Rose) Marinello, 87, longtime resident of Warsaw Ave, entered into eternal rest on February 27, 2020 at Samaritan Hospital with her loving family at her side. Born on February 8, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Margaret Cleveland Rose and wife of the late Anthony "Washey" Marinello.

Calling hours at the DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 S Main St, Mechanicville on Monday from 4-7 PM. A Funeral Service will be celebrated on Tuesday at the funeral home beginning at 10AM with burial to follow in Hudson View Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to American Diabetes, 5 Pine West Plaza #505, Albany, NY 12205 in loving memory of Martha E. Marinello.

To leave condolences and for directions, please visit devito-salvadorefh.com

