SOUTH GLENS FALLS – Marie T. Beaver, 91, former longtime resident of Mechanicville, died unexpectedly at Glens Falls Hospital on Sunday Feb 16th after being stricken at her home. Born at her family home in Mechanicville on October 21, 1928, she was the daughter of the late William and Katherine Valetta.

Calling Hours will be held on Friday, February 28th from 11AM - Noon at the DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 S Main St, Mechanicville, NY 12118. A funeral home service will follow beginning at Noon with inurnment to follow at the Saratoga National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the All Saints on the Hudson Church, 52 William St, Mechanicville, NY 12118 in loving memory of Marie T. Beaver.

To leave condolences and for directions visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com

