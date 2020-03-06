Marcy C. Taglione – 96

SARATOGA SPRINGS - Mary C. Taglione, 96, former longtime resident of Mechanicville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 4th at Wesley Health Care Center, with her daughter at her side after a brief and unexpected illness.

Calling hours at the DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 S Main St, Mechanicville on Sunday from 2-5PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at 11AM at All Saints on the Hudson Church, 121 N Main St, Mechanicville. Private burial will be held at the Saratoga National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Remembrances may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110 in loving member of Mary C. Taglione.

To leave condolences and for directions visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com

