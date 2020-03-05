MECHANICVILLE Lorraine "Lori" (Landry) MacDonald, 62, of Dewey Ave, passed away unexpectedly at Samaritan Hospital on Monday, March 2, 2020.

Calling hours at the DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 So. Main St, Mechanicville on Friday from 4 - 7 PM, with a Funeral Home service to follow at 7 PM.

Remembrances may be made to the Clifton Park/Halfmoon EMS, Attn: Community Development, PO Box 1469, Clifton Park, NY 12065 or Hillcrest Fire Department, 145 Pruyn Hill Rd, Mechanicville, NY 12118 in loving member of Lorraine R. MacDonald.

To leave condolences and for directions visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com

