STILLWATER - Karen A. Flanagan, 76, of Ferry Lane, and former longtime resident of Mechanicville, died Monday, Jan 27th, at St. Peter's Hospital, Albany.

Calling hours at All Saints on the Hudson Church, (St. Peter's) 895 Hudson Ave, Stillwater on Thursday from 4-7 PM.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday at 1 PM at All Saints on the Hudson North Church Stillwater, with burial to follow in Saratoga National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Bishop's Appeal, 40 No. Main Ave, Albany, 12203.

