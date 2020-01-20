MECHANICVILLE - Julia Serbalik Amodeo, 99, of Hudson River Rd, died peacefully on January 18, 2020 at Schuyler Ridge RHC

Julia's family wishes to extend sincere thanks to the Schuyler Ridge RHC Fenimore Unit staff for the great care given during her stay.

Calling hours at All Saints on the Hudson Church, 121 N Main St, Mechanicville, NY 12118 on Wednesday from 3-7PM.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10AM on Thursday at Christ the Savior Orthodox Church, 349 East Line Rd, Ballston Lake, NY 12019 with burial to follow at Saratoga National Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to either Christ the Savior Church or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), 950 New Loudon Road, Suite 330, Latham, New York 12110.

Visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com to leave condolences and for directions.

Full obituary in the 01-23 Express Newspaper

