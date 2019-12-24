MECHANICVILLE – Josephine "Josie" McCormick, 95, of Pittsburgh Ave, died peacefully at Baptist Health Nursing Center, Friday, December 20, 2019 after a long illness. Born in Mechanicville on May 28, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Pasquale and Angeline Fondano Marzano.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 28th at 11AM at the pavilion in the rear of St. Paul's Cemetery, Mechanicville. There will be no calling hours.

Those wishing to remember Josie in a special way are asked to make donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 510 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN38105 in her memory.

Arrangements by DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Mechanicville.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

More

Tumblr

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...