Joseph “Red” Francis Paulo of River Road passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020 at home with his loving family at his side. He was 94.

A memorial service will be conducted at a later date to celebrate the life of Red. His family is grateful to those who remember him and keep them in their prayers until a formal service is arranged.

Online remembrances may be made at www.chasesmithfamily.com

