FORT EDWARD - Joseph C. Neaton, 56, former longtime resident of Mechanicville, died Monday, Dec 3oth at Albany Medical Ctr, after being stricken several days ago.

Calling hours at DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 So. Main St. Mechanicville on Sunday from 2-5 PM, with Funeral Service to follow at 5 PM.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to a charity of one's choice in memory of Joseph C. Neaton.

To leave condolences and for directions visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

More

Tumblr

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...