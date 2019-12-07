John J. Roy – 6

BALLSTON SPA - On December 6, 2019, John J. Roy, loving husband and father of two, passed away at the age of 63.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, December 9th from 4-7PM at All Saints on the Hudson Church (St Paul’s), 121 N Main St, Mechanicville, NY. A liturgy service at All Saints on the Hudson Church will be held on Tuesday the 10th at 11AM. Entombment next to his parents in St. Paul’s Mausoleum.

Those wishing to remember John in a special way are asked to make memorial contributions to The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 South Manning Blvd, Albany, NY 12108 in his memory.

To leave condolences and for directions visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com

