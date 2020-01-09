Joanna E. (Overocke) Valente – 77

MECHANICVILLE - Joanna E. (Overocker) Valente, 77, died Tuesday, January 7th, at the Heritage House in Troy after a brief illness.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Saturday, January 11 from 2-4PM at the DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 So. Main St., Mechanicville. Interment in Our Lady of Angels of Colonie will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S Manning Blvd, Albany, NY 12208.

To leave condolences and for directions visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com

