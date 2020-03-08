MECHANICVILLE – Jeannette F. Marinello, 86, native and lifelong resident of Mechanicville, died peacefully on March 7th at Schuyler Ridge Residential Health Care Center after a long illness.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 9:30AM at All Saints on the Hudson Church,121 North Main Street Church, Mechanicville with burial to follow in St. Paul’s Cemetery.

Calling hours at the DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 So. Main St., Mechanicville on Tuesday from 4-7 PM.

Remembrances may be made to the American Stroke Association, 4 Atrium Drive, Suite 100, Albany, NY 12205 in loving memory of Jeannette F. Marinello.

