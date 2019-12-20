TROY-Mary Jane Keniry Pender, formerly of Cambridge, passed away peacefully Wednesday, December 18, 2019 in Troy, New York following a month long illness. She was born May 1, 1929 in Mechanicville, New York to Patrick J. & Margaret Kelley Keniry. She was a graduate of Mechanicville High School and Smith College, Northampton Massachusetts.

Calling hours will be from 5-7 pm on Friday, January 3, 2020 at the Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home, 73 West Main St., Cambridge.

A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Patrick’s Church, 17 South Park Street Cambridge, NY on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10:00 am with Rev. Thomas Zelker presiding

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Spina Bifida Association of Northeastern New York, 123 Saratoga Road, Scotia, NY 12302 or Camp Abilities, 507 Kent Street, Utica, NY 13501 To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com

