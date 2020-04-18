Sept 1, 1951 – April 11, 2020
A memorial mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mechanicville Basketball Booster Club, 897 Hudson River Rd, Mechanicville, NY 12118 or Mechanicville Soccer Booster Club, 897 Hudson River Rd, Mechanicville, NY 12118 in memory of James J. Malone.
During this extremely difficult time, please visit devito-salvadorefh.com to share condolences, photos and memories of Jimmy you may have, with his family.
James (Jimmy) J. Malone
