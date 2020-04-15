MECHANICVILLE – M. Irene Thompson, 86, longtime resident of Ensign Ave, died peacefully at Baptist Health Nursing & Rehab Center on March 23, 2020 after a long illness.
Current services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Entombment will follow at St. Paul's Cemetery. Calling hours and a memorial mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave, Menands, NY 12204 in loving memory of Irene Thompson. During this extremely difficult time, please visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com to share condolences, photos you may have and memories of Irene you have with her family.
