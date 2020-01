STILLWATER - Herbert E. Broestler II of Stillwater, NY passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at home with his family by his side. He was 84.

Services for Herb will be at 11:00am on Monday, June 1, 2020 at the Saratoga National Cemetery with Military Honors.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Veteran's, St Jude's Children's Hospital or the DEC Youth Camps in memory of Herb Broestler, II

Online remembrances may be made at www.chasesmithfamily.com

