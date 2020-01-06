STILLWATER - Frank E. Raymond, 77, former longtime resident of Crow Hill, Mechanicville, died Monday, Dec. 3oth in Hudson, Florida, after a short illness.

AS Funeral Mass will be held on Friday at 10 AM at All Saints on the Hudson Church, 895 Hudson Ave, Stillwater, with military honors burial to follow in Saratoga National Cemetery.

Calling hours at DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 So. Main St., Mechanicville on Thursday from 4-7PM.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the American Cancer Society.

To leave condolences and for directions visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com

