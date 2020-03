Valley Falls, - Dorothy (Dottie) Requate, died peacefully at home, Thursday, March 26, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

A memorial celebration of her life will be held at a future date to be determined. At the request of the family, donations may be made in her memory to the Valley Falls Library, PO Box 296, Valley Falls, NY 12185.

Funeral service details are under the direction of the Howard B. Tate & Son Funeral Home Inc., 2237 New York Route 7, Raymertown, NY 12180

