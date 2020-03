Donna Lee "Nany" Thompson, 68 of Route 67 passed at home, surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, March 14th, after a brave battle with cancer.

There will be no calling hours.

A celebration of her life will be set at a later date and announced by family via Facebook and other media.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made to Cancer Research, Huntington's Research or to the Saratoga County Animal Shelter.

