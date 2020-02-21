CLIFTON PARK – Dominick D. Alonzo, 94, former longtime resident of Mechanicville, died peacefully in the comfort of his home on Wednesday, February 19th, with his loving and faithful family at his side.

Calling hours at ST. EDWARD THE CONFESSOR CHURCH, 569 Clifton Park Center Rd, Clifton Park, NY on Sunday from 3-6 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 9:30AM at St. Edward the Confessor Church, with burial to follow at the Saratoga National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or St. Edward the Confessor Church in memory of Dominick D. Alonzo. Visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com for directions to the church and to leave condolences for Dom's family.

