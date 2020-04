MECHANICVILLE - Dominick Capuano, a resident of Mechanicville, NY for his entire life, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, after a brief illness.

Current services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be held in Hudson View Cemetery.

During this extremely difficult time, please visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com to share condolences, photos and memories of Dominick you may have, with his family.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

More

Tumblr

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...