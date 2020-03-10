SCHAGHTICOKE - Colby Thomas Batchelder, 20 passed away at Albany Medical Center on Friday, March 6, 2020.

Calling hours were Wednesday (March 11) in the Transfiguration Parish Church, 17 S. Main St, Schaghticoke, NY followed by a Mass of Christian Burial officiated by Rev. George Fleming.

Burial was in the family plot at St. Paul's Cemetery, Harris Ave, Mechanicville.

Memorial donations may be made in his name to Donate Life New York State, 218 Great Oaks Blvd. Albany, NY 12303 (https://www.donatelife.net).

Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/ Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Home of 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs (518-584-5373).

Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.

